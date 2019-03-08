Advanced search

Ottery St Mary bowlers have mixed fortunes in opening Over-60s Triples League matches

PUBLISHED: 07:56 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 07:56 10 May 2019

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5291. Picture: Terry Ife

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5291. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

In the first matches of the mne's Over-60s Triples League, Ottery had mixed fortunes, writes Michael Smith.

The 'A' team, despite a 19-17 win for the rink of Steve Hall, Chris Hawke and skip John Pethick, lost 34-30 at home to Seaton 'A'.

The 'B' team took maximum points away to Bradninch 'A' where they enjoyed a 41-26 success with the rink of Tony Bushell, Tony Panzeri and skip Leighton Burston, winning 21-13.

In what was a repeat of their opening match 12 months before, the 'C' team were at 'home' to the 'D' team, but, this time the roles were reversed with the 'D' team gaining maximum points thanks to a 37-32 success. In this match, Maurice Flower, Melvin Trayhurn and skip Dave Rose had the best winning rink, 18-14.

In friendly fixtures, Ottery travelled to Illminster where they were beaten 84-62. There was a draw on one rink and win on a other with Carol Keating, Warren Budd, Maurice Flower and skip Tony Luff, winning 22-7.

Once again, the first touring side of the new campaign were Westlecot Bowling Club and, in a closely fought contest, Ottery managed the win by a margin of just two shots.

The next day, in another friendly fixture, Ottery were hosts to our near neighbours Honiton, but in a very unneighbourly manner, Ottery won convincingly 107-81, taking four of the five rinks and drawing the other!

The best of the Ottery rinks was the one of Fenella Griggs, Fred Dart, Maureen Phillips and skip Shirley Fewtrell, who won 27-15.

To end the week Ottery again played hosts, this time to Bowls Devon Presidents, and, in a very entertaining match, Ottery won on four rinks, drew on another and suffered just one reversal.

The final score was 116 shots to 109 with the best of the home rinks the one of Margaret Panzeri, Chris Hawke, Ray Luscombe and skip Leighton Burston , who won 23-16.

As ever, for all information on all things Ottery St Mary Bowls Club either visit www.otterystmarybowlingclub.com or contact Mike Smith on 10404 811195.

