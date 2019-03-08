Advanced search

Ottery St Mary Bowls Club begin a new outdoor season

PUBLISHED: 10:43 24 April 2019

Members of Ottery St Mary Bowls Club at the launch of a new season. Picture MICHAEL SMITH

Members of Ottery St Mary Bowls Club at the launch of a new season. Picture MICHAEL SMITH

Archant

There was a great turn out for the first day of the Ottery St Mary Bowls Club summer season with over 60 members taking part in the ‘Opening Drive’, writes Michael Smith.

The 'top rink' as a new season of outdoor bowls got underway at Ottery St Mary with the staging of the traditional Opening Drive. (left to right) Fenella Griggs, Maureen Phillips, Richard Bland and Mike Cozens. Picture MICHAEL SMITHThe 'top rink' as a new season of outdoor bowls got underway at Ottery St Mary with the staging of the traditional Opening Drive. (left to right) Fenella Griggs, Maureen Phillips, Richard Bland and Mike Cozens. Picture MICHAEL SMITH

Adding significantly to the sense of occasion was the fact that the Easter Sunday weather was truly gorgeous and we really could not have asked for more!

Club president Maggie Beighton got proceedings under way by bowling the first wood and with the green bowling remarkably well for this early in the season, all bodes well for a good summers bowling.

A fine tea was enjoyed by all at midway through the afternoon, with hot cross buns being the order of the day.

The day ended with members having a well earned drink at the bar - well it was a hot afternoon!

Ottery St Mary Bowls Club presidentMaggie Beighton send the tradional first wood down the rink to launch a new season of bowls at the club. Picture MICHAEL SMITHOttery St Mary Bowls Club presidentMaggie Beighton send the tradional first wood down the rink to launch a new season of bowls at the club. Picture MICHAEL SMITH

The best winning rink was that of Fenella Griggs, Maureen Phillips, Mike Cozens and skip Richard Bland, who were presented naturally with an Easter egg each.

Friday club nights get under way this Friday (April 26), and, as ever, all new players are welcomed to come along to try the game.

Coaching and equipment will be provided, just turn up around 6pm, wearing flat soled footwear.

For more information visit the club website at otterystmarybowlingclub.com or contact Mike Smith on 01404 811195.

Most Read

Sidmouth beach sees more cliff falls during busy Easter weekend

The fall brought quite a crowd as dust flies up as the cliff crumbles at Jacobs Ladder. Picture: Simon Horn

Be our guest: Cottages attract global attention

The Mynard family at Alpine Park Cottages. Picture: Alpine Park Cottages

Sidmouth sergeant reveals annual figures along with plans to leave force

Sidmouth's annual crime figures come to Exmouth's for 2018/19. Picture: Beth Sharp

Ongoing investigation into missing Sidmouth woman

Police are concerned for the welfare of Tanya Vickery, who went missing on Tuesday evening

Sidmouth gears up for St George’s Day

Watch out for a fire breathing dragon! Picture: Contributed

