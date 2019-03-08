Advanced search

Ottery St Mary crowned Devon Petanque League champions

PUBLISHED: 12:58 15 October 2019

Petanque

Petanque

Archant

The Devon Petanque League season was brought to a conclusion last week with the final round of matches played and champions Ottery St Mary finished their campaign in style, writes Chris Bigmore.

They went into their last two matches already crowned as champions and secured decisive wins over Isca and Wellington, who ended up occupying the bottom two places.

It has been a learning curve for Wellington in their debut year in the league and an improvement was apparent during the season that should see them progress next term.

Along with Isca they also suffered defeat at the hands of Honiton who emerged from the pack to finish as surprise runners up to their East Devon neighbours.

The other side who were in contention for second place was Mayflower, who enjoyed a very good season as a new set up at Brickfields Sports. They finished in third place after a win and a loss against the two mid table teams of Torridge and Pig On The Hill, and it was the same outcome for Plymouth to end a frustrating season for them.

Last years champions, Chudleigh, had already completed their fixtures but the results from the round meant they dropped down to a sixth place finish.

It is Ottery, then, who are the deserved 2019 league champions after a season that saw them lose only two matches and, in reality, always in firm control at the top. After a run in recent years of finishing runners up to a few different clubs, they finally won their first title since 2010.

Final match results: Ottery St Mary 4, Isca 1; Honiton 4, Wellington 1; Mayflower 2, Torridge 3; Plymouth 2, Pig On The Hill 3; Ottery St Mary 4, Wellington 1; Honiton 3, Isca 2; Mayflower 3, Pig On The Hill 2; Plymouth 4, Torridge 1.

Devon Petanque League 2019 final table

P W G PD BP TP

Ottery St Mary 16 14 55 196 1 43

Honiton 16 11 48 99 3 36

Mayflower 16 10 44 35 4 34

Pig On The Hill 16 9 39 19 4 31

Torridge U3A 16 8 42 12 5 29

Chudleigh 16 8 39 23 3 27

Plymouth 16 6 39 4 7 25

Isca 16 6 38 -46 5 23

Wellington 16 0 16 -342 3 3

PD= points difference; BP = bonus points; TP = total points

Most Read

Ottery students share concerns with town council

Ottery Town Council from left to right, Cllr Peter Faithfull, town clerk Christine McIntyre, Roger Giles, Stewart Lucas, Geoff Pratt, Richard Copus, Richard Grainger, Vicky Johns and Dean Stewart. Picture: Clarissa Place

Over 60s apartments development opens in Ottery

Tumbling Weir retirement complex opens, Picture Kate Patton, Moya Catney, Donald Dean Sam Burley,Beryl Scurrt, Suzanne Dean,Roger Giles. Yvonne Sene and Louise Daly. Picture: McCarthy and Stone�s

REVEALED: £7.2million school build and 150 home plan

Tipton Primary School. Picture: Google

Curious Devon: a look around Mazzard Farm

Mazzard Farm. Picture: Alex Walton

Youngster learn about the sea and staying safe

120 youngsters learnt about the sea and staying safe. Picture: Sid Valley Rotary

Most Read

Ottery students share concerns with town council

Ottery Town Council from left to right, Cllr Peter Faithfull, town clerk Christine McIntyre, Roger Giles, Stewart Lucas, Geoff Pratt, Richard Copus, Richard Grainger, Vicky Johns and Dean Stewart. Picture: Clarissa Place

Over 60s apartments development opens in Ottery

Tumbling Weir retirement complex opens, Picture Kate Patton, Moya Catney, Donald Dean Sam Burley,Beryl Scurrt, Suzanne Dean,Roger Giles. Yvonne Sene and Louise Daly. Picture: McCarthy and Stone�s

REVEALED: £7.2million school build and 150 home plan

Tipton Primary School. Picture: Google

Curious Devon: a look around Mazzard Farm

Mazzard Farm. Picture: Alex Walton

Youngster learn about the sea and staying safe

120 youngsters learnt about the sea and staying safe. Picture: Sid Valley Rotary

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Ottery St Mary crowned Devon Petanque League champions

Petanque

Newton Poppleford cricketers begin new indoor league with a win

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Devon wins best UK destination in Group Leisure and Travel awards

Representing Devon at the Group Leisure and Travel Awards. Picture: Devon's Top Attractions

Robert Crisp art exhibition at Kennaway House, Sidmouth

Artist Robert Crisp with his painting, The Academia bridge, Venice. Picture: Robert Crisp

Extraordinary scrutiny meeting called to discuss parking tariff increase

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists