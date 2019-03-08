Ottery St Mary D win well to stay in O60s League promotion race

The weather bit into the Ottery St Mary bowls club schedule last week with rain causing postponements for two of the club teams playing in the Exeter & District Over-60s League, writes Michael Smith.

The A and D teams saw their matches suffer a watery fate, but there was action for the B team, who travelled to Wellington B where they landed a convincing victory, winning on both rinks on their way to an overall 52-21 success.

The top rink honours went to Richard Chapple, Ray Luscombe and skip Mike Kelsey, who won 29-10.

The C team also saw action, but they went down on both rinks to suffer a heavy defeat away at Belmont C.

In a friendly fixture at home to Pinces Gardens, Ottery shared the rinks three apiece, but lost the match by 109 shots to 90.

In this match the top Ottery rink was the one of Margaret and Melvin Trayhurn together with skip Sharon Kenny, who won 22-13.

Ottery then visited Cullompton where a close contest was played out with the Mid Devon side edging the match honours with the final score being 71-66.

The one winning rink for Ottery was the one of Eric Richardson, Dave Roberts, Mo Richards and skip Gerry Beighton, who won 20-15.

Ottery were on the road again, this time with a trip to Starcross where they put in a very good performance, winning on all five rinks to claim overall match honours, 98-66.

The top rink honours went to Dave Roberts, Martin Porter and skip Gail Hawke, who secured an impressive 22-7 win.

At the end of the week it was back to Over-60s Triples League action with Ottery D playing a rearranged fixture at home to Chardstock B. It tuRned out to be an excellent result for the Ottery team as they banked maximum points from a 42-17 success.

Maurice Flower, Melvin Trayhurn and skip David Rose took the rink honours with a 28-7 success and this win means Ottery D remain in the thick of the Division Seven promotion race with just a couple of matches of the league season to play.