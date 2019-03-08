Ottery St Mary men's O60s League teams suffer mixed bag of results

Picture OSMBC

Ottery St Mary men's A continue to find life a struggle in their Exeter & District Over-60s Triples League campaign, writes Michael Smith.

Action from the game between Ottery and the ladies of Rhiwbina, a Cardiff-based touring side. Picture OSMBC

They are still with just a single win to their name after their latest game, a visit to Madeira A, ended in a 49-23 defeat.

However, in stark contrast to that, the Ottery B team continued their excellent form with a maximum points win at home to Wellington B, beating the Somerset side 53-16 with the top rink honours going to the Richard Chapple, Ray Luscombe and skip Mike Kelsey, who won 31-6.

The C team have seen a change in their fortunes of late and they banked a fine haul of six points from a home win over Belmont C. In this match the rink of George Hutchinson, Warren Budd and skip Brian Baker enjoyed a 33-6 success.

Last, but not least, in terms of the Ottery O60s League teams, the D team suffered the first defeat of the season, going down on both rinks on their way to an overall 35-21 defeat at Chardstock B.

In a six-rink friendly at Madeira, Ottery suffered defeat on five rinks and went down overall by 122 shots to 101 with the winning rink the one of Paul Cole, Keith Thorley, David Roberts and skip Shirley Fewtrell, 23-15.

Ottery ladies welcomed Rhiwbina ladies, a Cardiff-based touring side and a very friendly colourful bunch they were with their orange tops! Indeed, somebody inquired if they were the Dutch ladies tour!

In a wonderfully close contest the visitors took the match by shots, 100-95. The best of the Ottery rinks was the one of Dot Luff, Sheila Taylor and skip Marion Kelsey, who won 22-10.

To end the proceedings in the clubhouse after the game, our Welsh ladies, of course, sang their hearts out to a standing ovation from the Ottery ladies.

To finish the week, Ottery entertained Uffculme in the East of Exe Mixed League and, although losing by three rinks to one, the winning Ottery rink of Dot Luff, Tony Bushell, Leighton Burston and skip Terry House had a big enough margin of victory in their 30-9 success, to help Ottery to an overall 71-61 victory to bank the majority of the points.