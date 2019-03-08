Ottery St Mary petanque player retains Devon singles championship title

Ottery St Mary's John Thatcher (left) receiving the singles championshop trophy from Devon Petanque president Ged Barton. Picture CHRIS BIGMORE Archant

Ottery St Mary's John Thatcher retained the Devon Petanque Singles Championship title, and in some style, when the journeyed to Chudleigh to take part in the annual competition, writes Chris Bigmore.

Thatcher remained unbeaten from start to finish, winning all his group games before defeating two players from the host club in then knock-out stages to lift the trophy.

In those knock-out matches, Thatcher first defeated Ann-Marie Stanley 13-6 in the semi-finals before securing a 13-7 final win over Lesley McCallum.

The other losing semi-finalist was Torridge's Ged Barton. The Plate competition was won by Chudleigh's Thierry Hacq who overcame Mike Newberry from Plymouth 13-6 in the final. Hacq was to add to his silverware later in the day as he took the crown in the Devon Precision Shooting Championship, he was some way ahead of his rivals with a fine score of 21. Plymouth's Mike Carroll was runner-up.