Redferns success for Madeira team at Ottery St Mary

Ottery St Mary Bowls Club captain Melvun Trayhurn together with Lee Maddicks of Redferns. Picture: OTTERY ST MARY BOWLS CLUB Archant

Last weekend saw Ottery Bowls Club host their annual 'Redfern Trophy', writes Michael Smith.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lee Maddicks of Redferns with the winners of the 2019 Redferns Trophy competition, Madira. Picture: OTTERY ST MARY BOWLS CLUB Lee Maddicks of Redferns with the winners of the 2019 Redferns Trophy competition, Madira. Picture: OTTERY ST MARY BOWLS CLUB

Six invited teams together with six Ottery teams took part in a round-robin event that ended with a Madeira team landing the trophy with a plus 19 score and an Ottery St Mary team were the runners-up.

The event is very kindly sponsored each year by Redferns Estate Agents in Ottery St Mary and, once again Redfern's Lee Maddicks attended the event to present the prizes to the top three teams and hand over the winners trophy to the team from Madeira.

It was great afternoon and the club extend their gratitude for Lee's and Redferns continuing support.

As the season is rapidly drawing to a close there is still time to visit the club on a Friday evening and enjoy advice and coaching on this great game of bowls, for all information visit the website at otterystmarybowlingclub.com or contact Mike Smith on 01404 811195.