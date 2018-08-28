Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ottery St Mary Short Mat Bowls Club offering three free session to potential new members

PUBLISHED: 18:56 30 December 2018

A typical short mat bowls mat all set for play

A typical short mat bowls mat all set for play

Archant

Ottery St Mary Short Mat Bowls Club has seen the new season start very well with membership increasing following the arrival of a number of new members, writes Jenny Uren.

The annual playing of the charity, Marshall Cup, was cancelled this year as it fell on Armistice Day, which on the 100th anniversary, was not thought to be appropriate or popular and so the competition will be played for next in 2019.

We are halfway through the league matches now. We encourage anyone who wants to play in them to do so, to enjoy the experience.

We aim to utilise all interested players throughout the season. This has encouraged several people to have a go and we have had some good and enjoyable close games.

If you would like to recover from the excesses of Christmas and to get fit again, or to try something new, do come along and see what short mat bowls has to offer.

You can join us at the Institute in Yonder Street, Ottery St Mary, where you can take part in three free sessions to see if you do like the sport. The sessions are on a Wednesday morning and run from 9.45am to noon and again on Monday evenings from 7pm to 10pm.

Rest assured you will be made very welcome. We have bowls which can be borrowed and what we did suggest if you come a little early and bring with you please, clean, flat soled shoes to help protect the mats. We look forward to welcoming you!

Most Read

Record number take the plunge at Sidmouth

Sidmouth Boxing Day swim. Ref shs 52 18TI 7601. Picture: Terry Ife

Person who went over top of Sidmouth cliff is rescued and taken to hospital

Coastguard called to find missing man

View of Sidmouth seafront. Picture: Alex Walton. Ref Sidmouth view 1

Tree trail path blocked after major storm hits

The fallen branches are currently blocking the Sidmouth Arboretum Tree Trail. Picture: Sidmouth Arboretum

Tributes paid to former Sidmouth trader

Dorothy Hartnell with her Royal Marine grandson Daniel Thomas who is currently serving in Afghanistan with 42 Commando.

Most Read

12 stunning venues to celebrate your New Year’s Eve in Derbyshire

Firework display

10 great walks in the Peak District

The view towards Hathersage

6 walks near Bakewell and Chatsworth House

Fishing at Chatsworth by Mavis Tilbury

7 of the best dog friendly walks in Derbyshire

Winter walking with the dog

10 of the prettiest Peak District towns and villages

10 of the prettiest Peak District villages

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Ottery St Mary Short Mat Bowls Club offering three free session to potential new members

A typical short mat bowls mat all set for play

Adding some ginger in winter - a recipe from East Devon Resident

Ginger and orange drizzle. Picturee: Belvoir Fruit Farms

Sidmouth Town in midweek cup action at Cullompton Rangers

Person who went over top of Sidmouth cliff is rescued and taken to hospital

Frozen ground and flooded valleys - a look back in the archives

Light snow settled on country lanes such as here in East Hill. Picture: Simon Horn
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists