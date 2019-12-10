Ottery St Mary table tennis teams suffer disappointment in latest league matches

Ottery St Mary Table Tennis Club had disappointing results in the Exeter League with all four teams losing their matches, writes David Millen.

In Division One the A team suffered an 11-1 reverse at home to second placed Coaver A, with Tim Burridge taking the only game and followed this up with a further loss to the West Exe B team.

The Ottery B team also lost 9-3 to Coaver C with one win each from Jeremy Broad and Guillaume Gaston, and with Guill and Jeremy combining to win their doubles match.

Meanwhile, in their Division Two match, Ottery C lost 11-1 away to unbeaten West Exe D with Mike Kavanagh recording the only victory.

Ottery D went down 7-5 in their Division Three game at West Exe H with David Morris, currently enjoying a rich vein of form, once again being awarded the Player of the Match by winning all of his three singles matches, with Andrew Bennett backing him up with two wins.

The A and B teams currently sit eight and 11th respectively in the Division One table that comprises of a dozen teams.

The C team remain bottom of the Division Two table and the D team are currently ninth in Division Three.