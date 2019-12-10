Advanced search

Ottery St Mary table tennis teams suffer disappointment in latest league matches

PUBLISHED: 12:53 10 December 2019

Table Tennis

Table Tennis

Archant

Ottery St Mary Table Tennis Club had disappointing results in the Exeter League with all four teams losing their matches, writes David Millen.

In Division One the A team suffered an 11-1 reverse at home to second placed Coaver A, with Tim Burridge taking the only game and followed this up with a further loss to the West Exe B team.

The Ottery B team also lost 9-3 to Coaver C with one win each from Jeremy Broad and Guillaume Gaston, and with Guill and Jeremy combining to win their doubles match.

Meanwhile, in their Division Two match, Ottery C lost 11-1 away to unbeaten West Exe D with Mike Kavanagh recording the only victory.

Ottery D went down 7-5 in their Division Three game at West Exe H with David Morris, currently enjoying a rich vein of form, once again being awarded the Player of the Match by winning all of his three singles matches, with Andrew Bennett backing him up with two wins.

The A and B teams currently sit eight and 11th respectively in the Division One table that comprises of a dozen teams.

The C team remain bottom of the Division Two table and the D team are currently ninth in Division Three.

Most Read

Hugh Grant in Sidmouth to canvass for election candidate Claire Wright

Hugh Grant in Sidmouth with independent parliamentary candidate Claire Wright. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2020: headline acts announced

Phil Beer and Steve Knightley, Show of Hands.Picure: Contributed

Christmas illuminations in Ottery to raise funds for charity

Simon and Hazel Harris's house in Ottery. Picture: Dom Boull

Ex-serviceman ‘treated like a fool’ by district council over damp issues

William Carnell with the lino which has come away from the floor because of damp. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Vikings come back from three down to net stunning home success

Sidmouth Town's Manstone Lane before an evening kick-off. Picture: Sam Cooper

Most Read

Hugh Grant in Sidmouth to canvass for election candidate Claire Wright

Hugh Grant in Sidmouth with independent parliamentary candidate Claire Wright. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2020: headline acts announced

Phil Beer and Steve Knightley, Show of Hands.Picure: Contributed

Christmas illuminations in Ottery to raise funds for charity

Simon and Hazel Harris's house in Ottery. Picture: Dom Boull

Ex-serviceman ‘treated like a fool’ by district council over damp issues

William Carnell with the lino which has come away from the floor because of damp. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Vikings come back from three down to net stunning home success

Sidmouth Town's Manstone Lane before an evening kick-off. Picture: Sam Cooper

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Blackmore and Hembrow star as Ottery Under-14s exact sweet revenge on Exeter Panthers

Ottery St Mary U14s player Jake Blackmore who was the Man of the Match in the Otters win over Exeter Panthers. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER

Ottery St Mary table tennis teams suffer disappointment in latest league matches

Table Tennis

Basson brace as Beer net Devon Premier Cup last eight berth

Beer Albion Reserves at home to Winkleigh in the Bill Slee Cup. Ref mhsp 44 19TI 2609. Picture: Terry Ife

Floral success for St John’s School pupils

St John's School pupils with their awards. Picture: Sarah Frost

Skatepark upgrade set for 2020 as town council told planning permission not needed

Designs for the new skatepark in Sidmouth. Picture: Maverick Industries
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists