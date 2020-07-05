Advanced search

Ottery St Mary Tennis Club back in action

PUBLISHED: 13:17 05 July 2020

Ottery St Mary Tennis Club is now back up and seeing action after a spell of no activity owing to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The club, which has its home and courts behind the Colin Tooze Sport centre, Ottery St Mary is looking for folk to get along and join them specifically with regard to getting fit and having fun.

The sessions take place on Saturday afternoons from 2pm and Tuesday evenings from 6.30pm with Covid 19 safety rules in place.

For more information contact Val Stringer on 07719 934173.

