Ottery St Mary tennis players net emphatic win over Budleigh Salterton

Tennis - generic picture Â© Brian Jackson / Alamy

Ottery St Mary Tennis Club has made a great start to 2019, winning their first mixed doubles match of the new year, writes Sally Dowle.

The team, consisting of Magaret Townsend, Val Stringer, Andrew Brown and Ray Puttick, played well collectively to defeat Budleigh Salterton 8-1 at home.

Next up for the team is a swift return meeting with Budleigh Salterton, this time at their home, with the fixture set for Monday, February 4.

The new season begins on Tuesday, April 24 and Ottery St Mary Tennis Club always welcome new players of all ages and abilities.

For more information on the club, please contact John on 07342 659388.