Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ottery St Mary tennis players net emphatic win over Budleigh Salterton

PUBLISHED: 15:08 28 January 2019

Tennis - generic picture

Tennis - generic picture

Â© Brian Jackson / Alamy

Ottery St Mary Tennis Club has made a great start to 2019, winning their first mixed doubles match of the new year, writes Sally Dowle.

The team, consisting of Magaret Townsend, Val Stringer, Andrew Brown and Ray Puttick, played well collectively to defeat Budleigh Salterton 8-1 at home.

Next up for the team is a swift return meeting with Budleigh Salterton, this time at their home, with the fixture set for Monday, February 4.

The new season begins on Tuesday, April 24 and Ottery St Mary Tennis Club always welcome new players of all ages and abilities.

For more information on the club, please contact John on 07342 659388.

Most Read

Ottery predator, who was caught by paedophile hunters, avoids jail

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Apt faberg-themed poem written by Sidmouth resident

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

Ace the akita cross collie needs a forever home

Hannah and Sarah from ARC with Ace the Akita Collie cross. Ref sho 04 19TI 8756. Picture: Terry Ife

David prepares to go the distance to raise money for Sidmouth teenager’s brain tumour research campaign

David Salter with his two daughers as he prepares to cycle from London to Paris in one day. Picture: Brain Tumour Research

Loyal customers help Ottery traders buck high street trend

Ottery town. Ref sho 10-17TI 8314. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Ottery predator, who was caught by paedophile hunters, avoids jail

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Apt faberg-themed poem written by Sidmouth resident

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

Ace the akita cross collie needs a forever home

Hannah and Sarah from ARC with Ace the Akita Collie cross. Ref sho 04 19TI 8756. Picture: Terry Ife

David prepares to go the distance to raise money for Sidmouth teenager’s brain tumour research campaign

David Salter with his two daughers as he prepares to cycle from London to Paris in one day. Picture: Brain Tumour Research

Loyal customers help Ottery traders buck high street trend

Ottery town. Ref sho 10-17TI 8314. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Ottery St Mary tennis players net emphatic win over Budleigh Salterton

Tennis - generic picture

Late Karajev goal nets Fishermen derby win over Colyton

Ottery predator, who was caught by paedophile hunters, avoids jail

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Loyal customers help Ottery traders buck high street trend

Ottery town. Ref sho 10-17TI 8314. Picture: Terry Ife

Ace the akita cross collie needs a forever home

Hannah and Sarah from ARC with Ace the Akita Collie cross. Ref sho 04 19TI 8756. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists