Ottery teams enjoy a week free from defeat

Ottery A team recorded their first win of the new Men's Over-60s League campaign, writes Michael Smith.

The team won on both rinks in their meeting with Okehampton 'B', winning the match overall by 34 shots to 23.

The best Ottery rink was the one of Steve Hall, Dave Brown and skip John Pethick, who enjoyed a splendid 20-11 success.

The 'B' team also banked maximum points as they defeated visiting Madeira D 48-25.

Tony Bushell,Tony Panzeri and skip Leighton Burston, were the top Ottery rink, winning 28-12.

The 'C' team couldn't quite follow that, but still managed a 34-all draw in their home meeting with Sidmouth 'C'.

The top rink in this match was the one of Eric Richardson, Clive Russell and skip Brian Baker, who won 23-14.

Last, but not least, Ottery 'D' continued their excellent start to the league term with a maximum points, 39-22 success, away at Pinces 'C', where the top Ottery rink, winning 20-7, comprised John Wiggaton, Melvin Trayhurn and skip John Ward.

They then followed that up with a six point, 34-32 home win over Belomont 'B'. In this match, Paul Coles, Melvin Trayhurn and skip John Ward, were successful with a 18 shots to 9 win.

Ottery ladies also continue their great start to the season, firstly with a fine win in the opening round of the Top Club competition, defeating visiting Sidmouth and they followed that win up with another maximum point's success away at Seaton Red in a LOFTL meeting.

The Ottery ladies won by 46 shots to 20 with their best rink being the one of Dot Luff, Jean Railton and skip Gail Hawke, 29-8.

All in all that adds up to a great week for the club with none of the teams suffering defeat!

The regular Friday club nights have been disrupted due to Ottery hosting the men's County Grater Pairs competition on that night, but this will be restored from the final Friday of the month (May 31).

All details can be found at www.otterystmarybowlingclub.com or by contacting Mike Smith on 10404 811195.