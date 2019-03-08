Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ottery teams enjoy a week free from defeat

PUBLISHED: 12:50 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:50 23 May 2019

Archant

Ottery A team recorded their first win of the new Men's Over-60s League campaign, writes Michael Smith.

The team won on both rinks in their meeting with Okehampton 'B', winning the match overall by 34 shots to 23.

The best Ottery rink was the one of Steve Hall, Dave Brown and skip John Pethick, who enjoyed a splendid 20-11 success.

The 'B' team also banked maximum points as they defeated visiting Madeira D 48-25.

Tony Bushell,Tony Panzeri and skip Leighton Burston, were the top Ottery rink, winning 28-12.

The 'C' team couldn't quite follow that, but still managed a 34-all draw in their home meeting with Sidmouth 'C'.

The top rink in this match was the one of Eric Richardson, Clive Russell and skip Brian Baker, who won 23-14.

Last, but not least, Ottery 'D' continued their excellent start to the league term with a maximum points, 39-22 success, away at Pinces 'C', where the top Ottery rink, winning 20-7, comprised John Wiggaton, Melvin Trayhurn and skip John Ward.

They then followed that up with a six point, 34-32 home win over Belomont 'B'. In this match, Paul Coles, Melvin Trayhurn and skip John Ward, were successful with a 18 shots to 9 win.

Ottery ladies also continue their great start to the season, firstly with a fine win in the opening round of the Top Club competition, defeating visiting Sidmouth and they followed that win up with another maximum point's success away at Seaton Red in a LOFTL meeting.

The Ottery ladies won by 46 shots to 20 with their best rink being the one of Dot Luff, Jean Railton and skip Gail Hawke, 29-8.

All in all that adds up to a great week for the club with none of the teams suffering defeat!

The regular Friday club nights have been disrupted due to Ottery hosting the men's County Grater Pairs competition on that night, but this will be restored from the final Friday of the month (May 31).

All details can be found at www.otterystmarybowlingclub.com or by contacting Mike Smith on 10404 811195.

Most Read

Charity cele-bray-tes donkey garden success at RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Joanna Lumley appears at the Royal Chelsea Flower Show at the Donkey Sanctuary garden. Picture: RHS / Luke MacGregor.

‘Committed’ duo take top roles at Sidmouth Town Council

Cllr Paul Wright and Cllr Ian Barlow have been elected as Sidmouth Town Council's vice chair and chair. Picture: Clarissa Place

Man’s appeal to find rucksack

Old Fore Street, Sidmouth. Ref shs 9244-25-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Possible locations for new Devon villages set to be released

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

What will Carinas become? Sidmouth night club goes on the market

Carinas Nite Club. Ref shs 04-18TI 6549. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Charity cele-bray-tes donkey garden success at RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Joanna Lumley appears at the Royal Chelsea Flower Show at the Donkey Sanctuary garden. Picture: RHS / Luke MacGregor.

‘Committed’ duo take top roles at Sidmouth Town Council

Cllr Paul Wright and Cllr Ian Barlow have been elected as Sidmouth Town Council's vice chair and chair. Picture: Clarissa Place

Man’s appeal to find rucksack

Old Fore Street, Sidmouth. Ref shs 9244-25-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Possible locations for new Devon villages set to be released

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

What will Carinas become? Sidmouth night club goes on the market

Carinas Nite Club. Ref shs 04-18TI 6549. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Ottery teams enjoy a week free from defeat

Hurley claims eight wicket haul in another maximum point win for Sidmouth 3rd XI

Picture: Thinkstock

Sidmouth Running Club youngster Ophelia tackles her first Parkrun

Chris Day-Kerry and daughter Ophelia at Seaton Parkrun. Picture SRC

Sidmouth’s Barrow to lead Devon in T20 double header against Dorset

Sidmouth CCs Alex Barrow the new Devon captain. Picture DEVON CRICKET

Sidmouth bowlers enjoy a wonderful night for their annual indoor awards

Ken Wheeler receives the runners-up trophy from the men’s pair’s competition from Sidmouth ladies captain Carol Smith. Picture SIDMOUTH BOWLS CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists