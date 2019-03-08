Ottery teams have mixed fortunes in first half of Over-60s Triples League campaign

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3929. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The halfway stage has been reached in the Exeter & District men's Over-60s Triples League and Ottery's four teams have had mixed fortunes, writes Michael Smith.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 'A' team remain with just one win to their name with another defeat to Heavitree 'A' and are one off the bottom of Division One.

The 'B' team are unbeaten so far and their most recent outing saw them serve up yet another maximum points win, this time beating Phear Park B. Tony Bushell, Tony Panzeri and skip Leighton Burston had a terrific 27-14 success and the team now sit as clear leaders of Division Six.

In Division Seven, the 'C' team suffered another defeat against Belmont 'B' and are just three places off the bottom, but the 'D' team had a maximum points win at Chagford and share top spot on 44 points.Maurice Flower, Melvin Trayhurn and skip Davd Rose had the best rink, winning 20-7.

Ottery men lost in the Foxlands semi-final, going down on both rinks to Madeira.

In a closely fought friendly at home to Starcross each side won three rinks and the match was drawn at 97 shots each, the best Ottery rink was Maurice Flower, Mo Richards, Fred Dart and skip Ron Cook winning 21-11.

Ottery were then on the road, travelling to Plymstock and again the rinks were shared three apiece, but this time Ottery came away with the victory by 105 shots to 93, the best rink was that of Cynthia Budd, Charles Jarvis, Bryan Salter and skip Mike Smith 25-13.

Last, but not least, Ottery had another good win in the East of Exe Mixed League with a 71-48 success at Honiton where they also won on three rinks with the best of those three being the one of Steve Hall, Andrew Evans, Mike Smith and skip Marion Kelsey, who won 23-9.