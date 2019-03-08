Ottery tennis players endure mixed early season early

Ottery St Mary have had mixed results in their early season outings, writes Sally Dowle.

The Ottery mixed team were in action against Willand.

The team, comprising of John Mcgregor, Margaret Townsend, PaulineTaylor and Raymind Puttick fought hard, but ultimately went down to a 6-2 defeat.

Next up the mixed team, this time made up of John Mcgregor, Margaret Townsend, Sally Dowle and Julian Elston, played Newton St Cyres A and, although they again fought hard from first minute to last they again went down to a 6-2 reversal.

The Ottery ladies had their first match of the new season when they took on Dawlish in what turned out to be a lengthy four-and-a-half hour match!

It all ended well though with Valerie Stringer, Margaret Townsend, Sally Dowle and Helen Ogborne combining to win the match 7-5.

Ottery St Mary Tennis club has its early next month. Saturday, June 8, is the date of the Open Day when all ages and abilities will be made most welcome.