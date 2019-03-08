Ottery trio claim third successive Uffculme Triples title

The Ottery Bowls Club trio who lifted the Uffculme Triples title for the third successifve year. Picture OTTERY ST MARY BOWLS CLUB. Archant

Ottery bowlers began their week of action with a visit to Taunton Deane, writes Michael Smith.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Six rinks ventured over to Somerset and Ottery enjoyed success on two, drew on another, but lost on three and the overall match honours went to the home side to the tune of a 131 shots to 89 score line.

The best of the Ottery rinks was that of Celia Russell, Sharon Kenny, Chris Hawke and skip Gail Hawke, winning 25-14.

Ottery then played host to Chard and this was a contest in which the home side proved too strong.

They won by three rinks to one and by 82 shots to 39; Steve Goodenough, Graham Ward and skip Sharon Kenny having the best rink, winning 23-4.

With a flurry of friendly fixtures to get through before the end of the season, St Thomas were the next team to visit.

They took a close match 92-87; this time Dave Roberts, Charlie Griffin and skip Dave Rose were the best rink, 17-12.

To end the week Ottery were on the road again, spending a day at the seaside with Seaton proving to be wonderful hosts.

However, Ottery enjoyed a fine 89-44 victory, winning on three of the rinks and drawing the other.

The best Ottery rink was the one of Eileen Burston, Carol Bennet, Mike Smith and skip Leighton Burston, who bagged a convincing 30-7 success.

There's one other item to report this week and it is the great news that Ottery trio Terri and John Ward, together with Terry House travelled over to play in the Uffculme Triples competition and they won - for the third year running!

Well done, and heartfelt congratulations from all at Ottery.