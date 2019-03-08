Advanced search

Ottery trio claim third successive Uffculme Triples title

PUBLISHED: 08:41 13 September 2019

Sidmouth Bowls Club duo Brenda and Jill at the County Finals. Picture: SIDMOUTH BOLWS CLUB

Sidmouth Bowls Club duo Brenda and Jill at the County Finals. Picture: SIDMOUTH BOLWS CLUB

Several Sidmouth bowlers went off to Abbrook Park Bowls Club last Saturday to support our club's 'Dynamic Duo' Brenda Somerfield and Jill Bishop, who were playing in the semi-final of the Ladies' County Over-55 Pairs, writes Carol Smith.

The weather was good and the greens were full of other county competition semi-finals and finals which meant for a busy green and slots of action for spectators to take in!

Brenda and Jill were up against a strong pair from South Molton.

After what was certainly a compelling encounter, the Sidmouth pairing won 24-14.

After an excellent luncheon, superbly prepared by Abbrook ladies, Brenda and Jill went on to play the final against a pair from Yelverton.

This too was a superb contest with some top drawer of bowling on view.

However, this time the match honours went to the Yalverton duo.

However, our wonderful pair can hold their heads very high having reached the very final stages of a county competition.

