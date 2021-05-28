Ottery U15s end the campaign with a bronze medal

Published: 12:00 AM May 28, 2021

Ottery U15s signed off their campaign with a third-place finish in an end of season Champions League style competition, beating Brixington 3-1.

Addy Carpenter's side came from behind to beat the 'Blues' and wrap up their 2020/21 season.

Carpenter will look back on the current campaign with a mix of emotions in what has been a frustrating 16 months of stop-start football but will go into next season - their last as juniors - knowing he has a strong squad that must stand a chance of contending for honours.

Again, it was goalkeeper Jack Hembrow that literally saved the day for the Otters, making a string of top-drawer stops from a lively Brixington forward line.

Carpenter used the match to give a number of his squad members a run-out, with George Durham, Alfie Gibbins, Freddie Clarke, Fin Giles and Will Reid all rewarded with starts.

But it was Brixington who started the best, taking the lead on six minutes with a well struck shot giving Hembrow no chance.

Ottery started to grow into the match and on 12 minutes Finn Upsher and James Blain combined well to go close. Just before the break, Ottery pressure finally paid off when the impressive Seb Copp intercepted a Brixington goal kick to round the ‘keeper and put the ball in the back of the net for 1-1.

Hembrow was keeping Brixington out with some sharp saves, sending the two teams into the break on even terms.

Nine minutes into the second half, a strong run down the right from Blain resulted in a cross which Upsher volleyed into the net with style to put Ottery 2-1 up.

At the other end, Hembrow had the Ottery followers gasping in delight as he pulled out an exceptional fingertip save to deny Brixington with what seemed like a goal bound free-kick. However, Ottery held firm, with Tom Maynard impressing in the centre alongside Rowan Hewitt, Reid, Gibbins and the ever-present Sam Gleeson.

With 11 minutes to go, Ottery sealed the win with a superb individual goal from Blain, who ran 40 yards with the ball before beating the Brixington glovesman with a high-rising shot. The win gave the Otters a bronze-medal finish in this six-team competition.

Finn Upsher (in blue, partially hidden) turns in a James Blain cross for Ottery's second - Credit: Ottery St Mary AFC



