Ottery U18s reach the quarter-finals

Tim Herbert

Published: 1:22 PM November 25, 2021
Ottery beat Holsworthy

Ottery beat Holsworthy - Credit: Ottery St Mary AFC

Ottery St Mary U18s proved too strong for Holsworthy in the Devon County Cup, starting with Makan Coulibaly racing down the wing for a cross into the path of Oliver Bradley but the ball was sent wide.  

The inevitable opening goal arrived when Jake Haggerty netted a thumping header from a Haydon Simpson corner. Holsworthy, to their credit, responded with a decent break and were denied by excellent goalkeeping from Russ Bracey. 
 
Ottery doubled their lead when Luke Paramore released Jack Drew-Cull for an assured finish, and the same player quickly added a third to effectively seal the victory. 
 
A fine challenge from debutant Ewan Evans then sparked a flowing move that culminated in the lively cutting back a pass for Haggerty to turn sharply rifle terrific left-foot finish into the bottom corner.  

Paramore calmly slotted home a penalty ten minutes into the second period before Haggerty completed a superb hat-trick with another fine header. A Paramore volley rounded off the scoring for Ottery and a 7-0 victory. 
 
Man of the match was awarded to Evans, who did not make one mistake the whole game. Captain Jake Haggerty said: “Ewan will be a great asset to the team, myself and the squad welcome him with open arms.” 

