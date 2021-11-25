Ottery U18s reach the quarter-finals

Ottery St Mary U18s proved too strong for Holsworthy in the Devon County Cup, starting with Makan Coulibaly racing down the wing for a cross into the path of Oliver Bradley but the ball was sent wide.

The inevitable opening goal arrived when Jake Haggerty netted a thumping header from a Haydon Simpson corner. Holsworthy, to their credit, responded with a decent break and were denied by excellent goalkeeping from Russ Bracey.



Ottery doubled their lead when Luke Paramore released Jack Drew-Cull for an assured finish, and the same player quickly added a third to effectively seal the victory.



A fine challenge from debutant Ewan Evans then sparked a flowing move that culminated in the lively cutting back a pass for Haggerty to turn sharply rifle terrific left-foot finish into the bottom corner.

Paramore calmly slotted home a penalty ten minutes into the second period before Haggerty completed a superb hat-trick with another fine header. A Paramore volley rounded off the scoring for Ottery and a 7-0 victory.



Man of the match was awarded to Evans, who did not make one mistake the whole game. Captain Jake Haggerty said: “Ewan will be a great asset to the team, myself and the squad welcome him with open arms.”