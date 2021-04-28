News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Hat-trick of victories for Ottery youngsters

Stephen Upsher

Published: 6:07 PM April 28, 2021   
Finn Upsher in action against Alphington

Ottery U15s made it three wins on the bounce with a 6-3 victory at Alphington.

James Blain and Finn Upsher both grabbed a brace of goals in a breathtaking burst of attacking football, which saw the Otters come back from a 3-2 deficit at the break.

The victory may be enough to book the East Devon side's berth in the semi-finals of the 'Champions League' style competition, which sees all six Exeter and District League sides play each other, with the top four progressing.

It was Upsher who got the Otters off the mark, slotting home from 15 yards after being put in by Man of the Match Jake Johnson.

Alphington pulled level on 22 minutes in this goal-fest of a match before Jake Blackmore went close at the other end for Ottery, latching on to a cross from Upsher.

Ottery took the lead on 25 minutes when Blackmore turned provider, crossing for James Blain to nod home from close range.

Alphington then stung the Otters with two quick goals to go into the break with the upper hand.

Carpenter roasted his players at half-time for letting the game slip and his side responded well when Levi Burt rose magnificently to nod in a corner from Sam Gleeson.

Ottery then made it 4-3 when the Alphington 'keeper could only parry an Upsher shot into his own net, with midfielder Seb Copp pressurising the glovesman on the line.

Blain half-volleyed in from 20 yards with a fine finish to make it 5-3 before Tom Brown made it six from close range with a tidy finish following good work from Blain, who had proved a continual headache for the Alphington defenders.

Fin Giles made his first appearance in the competition and responded well to selection with a battling display in midfield. 

Ottery U15 defender Sam Gleeson in action

Ottery defender Tom Maynard in action

