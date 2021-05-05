Ottery Under-15s reach the semi-final

Published: 2:45 PM May 5, 2021

Ottery St Mary U15s will play in the semi-finals of an end of season 'Champions League' style competition after winning four games on the bounce.



Addy Carpenter's side confirmed their place in the last four with a 1-0 victory at Brixington, courtesy of a second-half Jake Johnson goal. But it was the manner of the win that impressed Carpenter, with his side ripping into Brixington right from the start.



Striker Finn Upsher thought he had got the Otters off to the perfect start on five minutes but his ferocious drive was somehow kept out by the impressive Brixington glovesman for what must be one of the stops of the season.



Johnson then had a header cleared off the line before James Blain found the back of the net, only to have his effort ruled out for offside.



Ottery midfielder Levi Burt was having an impressive game alongside Jack Carpenter and Jake Blackmore, and on 13 minutes put Blain in on goal, only for the striker to shoot just wide.



Somehow Brixington went into the half-time break on level terms with the Otters, thanks to some determined defending.



Carpenter made changes for the second half giving Alfie Gibbins a run-out in the centre of defence. Ollie Milton and Freddie Clarke were also given opportunities. And the deadlock was finally broken five minutes in when Jake Johnson rifled home a sumptuous Blain cross from close range.



Brixington grew into the game and forced a succession of second-half corners, only for the Ottery defence to hold firm thanks to a solid performance from skipper and man-of-the-match Fin Lashbrook, who kept the home side down to few efforts on goal, with great support from

Rowan Hewitt, Sam Gleeson, Tom Maynard and substitute Gibbins.



Ottery have one match left in the competition against Cranbrook United, who head the table on goal difference. The game on Saturday will determine Ottery's opponents in the semi-finals, so everything still to play for.

Midfielder Levi Burt in action (red) for Ottery - Credit: Stephen Upsher



