Ottery Under 16s runners up after nail-biting decider

Ottery U16s came within a whisker of being crowned League Champions but in the end had to settle for runners-up.

With just 15 minutes left of their League Division One title decider against arch-rivals Cranbrook United, Ottery were in pole position, 3-2 up and with one hand on the trophy.

But a late Cranbrook equaliser broke Ottery hearts and saw the title go down the old A30 to their local rivals, who pipped Addy Carpenter’s side by just two points in a thrilling finish to the season.

Ottery players sunk to the Washbrook Meadows turf at the final whistle, devastated at not quite getting over the line. But Addy Carpenter’s young braves can be proud of coming so close and gaining the runners up spot in a highly competitive league.

Small margins but Ottery boss Carpenter praised his troops at the end, saying: “I could not be any prouder, these lads have given everything all season.”

Ottery's Jake Johnson pressing for that elusive fourth goal - Credit: Stephen Upsher



