Ottery win derby match at Honiton to top the Devon Petanque League

PUBLISHED: 09:02 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:02 20 May 2019

The Honiton and Ottery St Mary petanque teams before their meeting in the Devon League that saw the Otters win to go top of the league. Picture CHRIS BIGMORE

The Honiton and Ottery St Mary petanque teams before their meeting in the Devon League that saw the Otters win to go top of the league. Picture CHRIS BIGMORE

It was third versus second in the Devon Petanque League when Honiton entertained Ottery St Mary at Mountbatten Park, writes Chris Bigmore.

Adding spice to the local derby nature of the contest was the fact that the winners would end the match as table-toppers1

Honiton began well in the first round with both triple teams leading late in their games and hopes high of taking a firm grip of the match.

The first home trio of Den and Carol Williams partnered with Ron Hutchinson battled hard against Ottery's John and Rose Thatcher with Barrie Hall, and were leading 10-8 before the visitors took control and saw out the game 13-10.

The second Honiton triple team of Chris Bigmore, Cecily Young and Janet Driscoll had a big 10-5 lead at one stage over Keith Tizzard, Paul Puddicombe and Peter Smith. However, in a game that featured mostly one point ends, the Otters clawed their way back to 10-9 and a loose end from the hosts saw them take four points and another fine 13-10 win for the visitors.

So, at the halfway stage Ottery led 2-0 and the match was effectively over fairly early in the doubles round when Tizzard and Puddicombe ran out comfortable 13-5 winners over Hutchinson and Driscoll.

Ottery had secured the league points with the match being decided in a relatively short middle period of the encounter, but Honiton fought back to take the remaining two doubles games and earn a valuable losing bonus point.

Bigmore and Young won their game 13-11 against Smith and Hall, and the Williams team overcame the Thatcher pairing 13-10.

Ottery now top the Devon League while Honiton remain in third place and their search for that elusive first win over their local rivals continues.

