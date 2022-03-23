News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > Sport

Outstanding Otters score six in dominant display

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 7:00 PM March 23, 2022
Luke Paramore shining for the Otters

Luke Paramore shining for the Otters - Credit: Ottery St Mary AFC

Ottery Under-18s produced yet another outstanding display to defeat Holsworthy 6-0 and it was largely down to a dominant second half. 

Russ Bracey made a super early save for the Otters, who then broke down stubborn Holsworthy resistance with a goal on the counter, Zac Tilly releasing Luke Paramore with a lovely pass and he finished in style. 

After the break, Ottery found their usual attacking rhythm and Oliver Bradely amazed everyone with a sublime overhead kick for the second goal, followed by Jake Haggerty winning the ball in midfield and rifling a terrific long-ranger past the visiting ‘keeper. 

Lewis Ayley was next to find a clever assist, picking out Jack Drew-Cull for an emphatic finish and a Paramore free-kick made it 5-0. The final goal came from slick passing between Bradley and Haggerty, with Drew-Cull completing the move. Charlie Parker was named man of the match for an outstanding performance. 

Football
Ottery St Mary News

