Sidmouth Croquet net outstanding win

Generic croquet. Ref shsp 8970-23-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

Sidmouth B bagged themselves a superb league victory when they entertained Lym Valley, writes Chris Donovan.

The team, captained by John Coombes, also included Paul Griew, Duncan Hasell and Lionel Stock.

The format for South West Federation League matches is one game of doubled and six single's games; ie seven games of two-and-a-half hours each which ensures there is a winning team at the close of play.

The morning's action began with Hasell winning with the

best singles score of the day, 14-6 and was level at 'time' with the score 9-all and, when the pair played on for the 'golden hoop', Stock prevailed to secure a 10-9 victory.

In the afternoon session, Lym Valley improved their average score, but failed to secure any wins, thus leaving Sidmouth victorious in all games. What's more it all amounted to a veritable 'whitewash' with the final score being Sidmouth 7, Lym Valley 0.

This was another successful win for Sidmouth. Hasell and Stock having only recently joined the club and deserve particular commendation for winning their games.