Sidmouth Croquet net outstanding win

PUBLISHED: 12:04 09 July 2019

Generic croquet. Ref shsp 8970-23-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Generic croquet. Ref shsp 8970-23-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Archant

Sidmouth B bagged themselves a superb league victory when they entertained Lym Valley, writes Chris Donovan.

The team, captained by John Coombes, also included Paul Griew, Duncan Hasell and Lionel Stock.

The format for South West Federation League matches is one game of doubled and six single's games; ie seven games of two-and-a-half hours each which ensures there is a winning team at the close of play.

The morning's action began with Hasell winning with the

best singles score of the day, 14-6 and was level at 'time' with the score 9-all and, when the pair played on for the 'golden hoop', Stock prevailed to secure a 10-9 victory.

In the afternoon session, Lym Valley improved their average score, but failed to secure any wins, thus leaving Sidmouth victorious in all games. What's more it all amounted to a veritable 'whitewash' with the final score being Sidmouth 7, Lym Valley 0.

This was another successful win for Sidmouth. Hasell and Stock having only recently joined the club and deserve particular commendation for winning their games.

Most Read

Pressure mounts to bring lifeguards to town beach after year of planning

A surf rescue board on Sidmouth beach. Ref shs 27 19TI 7133. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Distinctive’ vintage bikes stolen in Sidmouth

Ottery students experience university life

Kings School students Naomi Gammon,Eleanor Brandon,James Parkes and Michael Penston. Ref sho 27 19TI 7107. Picture: Terry Ife

Michelle reaches semi-final of prestigious competition

Michelle Hiller is waiting to hear how she fared in the semi finals of the competition. Picture: Le Cordon Bleu

Mission to reunite urn with owner

Sharlene Hoskin's son Teejay spotted the shiny item on the ground, which turned out to be a small urn containing ashes at The Donkey Sanctuary. Picture: Sharlene Hoskin

