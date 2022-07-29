Painful last-gasp defeat for Sidbury in cricket cracker

Sidbury remain in the top four of F Division East in the Tolchards Devon Cricket League despite just losing out in a thriller at home to Upottery 2nds.

The visitors made a strong start with the bat and raced to 51 without loss before Damien Armes trapped captain Gary Kennard leg before on 18. Soren Hall then captured the wicket of Jason Kennard for just four.

Opener Matthew Button stayed in place for Upottery and reached a patient 56 before another lbw, this time for Simon Rowe, and he repeated the trick to dismiss Robert Machin for a duck.

Peter-John Kaal provided a second linchpin for the Upottery innings and battled his way to 55, eventually losing his stumps to the bowling of Mark Smallcombe. Upottery struggled to find another strong partnership down the innings and closed on 206/8.

Sidbury took on the challenge with impressive vigour in the early stages and Ed Chester entertained with five boundaries in his quickfire 27. Oliver and Alex Paget both fell for low scores but Mark Bishop was slowly compiling a terrific knock.

Ryan Trawford (20) helped take the score up to 122/4 and Sidbury were still in a decent position, 84 runs short of their target with six wickets in hand and Bishop a picture of calm at the top.

Unfortunately, steady partners became elusive and when Bishop finally fell for 94, Sidbury were five runs short with one wicket left. The final pair added two more but the stumping of Hall conformed a three-run loss.

The gap between Sidbury and the top three will be tough to close but they can make inroads with a successful result at third-placed Cullompton 2nds this weekend.

Sidbury follow that trip with another game on the road, taking on Sampford Peverell & Tiverton 2nds on August 6. It is then back on home turf for the visit of Axminster Town.

Alphington and Countess Wear 2nds will host Sidbury on August 20 and it is then a trip to Exeter 3rds before the Sidbury season ends with a home meeting with Whimple 2nds on September 3.