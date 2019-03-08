Part-time golfer Richard Thurlow impresses as he wins the Friday Stableford

Golf on a foggy day! Picture TERRY IFE Archant

There were three qualifiers this weekend, starting with the Sidmouth Jewellers Friday Stableford, writes Hugh Dorliac.

Part-time golfer Richard Thurlow came out on top with a solid 36 points, good enough to beat Dan Colson on countback and one ahead of third placed Jim Edwards on 35.

Saturday saw the monthly medal, kindly sponsored by Harrison-Lavers & Potbury, played in fine weather, albeit on recently hollow tined greens.

In Division One, David Bater saw off all-comers with a fine net 64,

Matt Bavington came in second on 65 and Phil Grover took third on countback with 67 from Steve Crabb.

In Division Two a bigger field delighted in the long-awaited win by Allan Malcolm, who scored an excellent net 63. Two shots being shaved off his handicap was his reward alongside his medal and prize money.

In second place was Steve Nunn on 66 with Nick Bater topping a long list of people on 67 to take third.

For the Monday golfers, heavy rain throughout the day had to be endured but some hardy souls beared the conditions to contest the Upper Crust Bakery sponsored Monday Stableford.

A relatively new member, Mike Temple, enjoyed the best back nine of four players who all finished on 41, meaning he took the top spot.

Next on countback came Kym White followed by Dave Richards, who obviously needs wet conditions to thrive.

He had his handicap reduced by two, with Michael, Kym and sadly Chris Roberts, who also scored 41, but fell outside the prizes, all taking a one shot hit.