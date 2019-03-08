Powell impresses in goal as SOHC men's 1st XI suffer second successive league defeat

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) men's 1st XI suffered their second successive Conference South defeat when beaten 4-0 at Yeovil & Sherborne.

SOHC were beaten by a home side that, on the day, were deserving winners.

The Somerset XI were clearly well drilled and they never looked back after netting an early goal.

That left SOHC on the back foot for much of the first half and they shipped two more goals to trail 3-0 at the interval.

A fourth goal early in the second half ended any SOHC hopes of a comeback and all that the visitors could take from the contest as a positive was that their second-half display was an improvement on what had been served up before half-time. The SOHC Man of the Match award went to goalkeeper George Powell, who saved the team from a heavier defeat. Tomorrow, the men's 1st XI host basement dwellers Isca B, who have lost all three of their away games so far this season. The game at Sidmouth starts at 12.30pm.