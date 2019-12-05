Pritchard stars as SOHC ladies 1st XI make it nine wins from nine league games

Sidmouth & Ottery Hockey Club ladies' 1st XI ended the first half of their league campaign in similar fashion to how they started it - putting an opposition team to the sword.

In game one of the Sedgemoor Division One season, the ladies thrashed Okehampton 9-0, since when they have not looked back, and Saturday's 8-0 win at Taunton Vale means that the team go into the mid-season break with a record of nine games played and nine games won with 66 goals scored and just seven conceded!

Rebecca Tedford, Megan Thompson-Summers and Fran Piper each scored twice and the other goals were scored by Taryn Kelly Beuthin and Jasmine Scott.

The Player of the Match award went to Maisie Pritchard, who was central to everything from a defensive midfield berth.