Promotion D-Day awaits Sidbury Cricket Club

Sidbury Cricket Club are one game away from a magnificent achievement in F Division East of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League.

If Sidbury can win at home against Whimple 2nds on Saturday, promotion will be confirmed and possibly another league title if Exwick slip up against Upottery 2nds. However, a defeat could see Sidbury slip to third and miss out on promotion.

This fantastic climax was set up by an outstanding 162-run victory at Exeter 3rds last weekend, with top batting displays from Ed Chester (62), Ben Pollard (64) and Dave O’Connor (54) giving Sidbury a powerful total of 267/4.

After a steady start from the Exeter openers, the Sidbury bowling unit took control of the match, as the hosts slipped from 65/2 to 80/6. Toby Whitfield did the most damage, ending with figures of 4/32. Chris Fitzhenry also took three wickets, as Exeter were dismissed for just 105.

Ed Chester in full flow - Credit: Sidbury CC

Sidbury CC Sponsors - Credit: Sidbury CC



