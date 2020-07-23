Advanced search

Ray nets Sidmouth Grandfathers Cup win and a one shot handicap cut

PUBLISHED: 09:07 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:07 23 July 2020

Ray Gunston, winner of the Grandfathers Cup at Sidmouth. Picture; SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

Whilst the excellent weather continues Sidmouth members are making full use of the course with over 240 players competing in the various competitions during the week, writes Hugh Dorliac.

Starting on Wednesday, the winning team of the Seniors Roll Up were Chris Grubb, Graham Rogers and John Sanders with a total of 79 points.

Two teams on 76 took the minor places.

They were Geoff Lory, Colston Herbert and John Metcalf in second and Crawford Masson, Roy Smith and Bruce Harcourt in third.

The Sidmouth Jewellers’ Friday Stableford scores were not spectacular this week, but 38 points from George Barber was enough to win on countback, from Arron Taylor, both on the same score. Mark Bathard came third with 37. George is now down to 9 handicap.

On Saturday the annual Grandfathers Cup individual stableford competition took place.

This year’s winner was Ray Gunston who recorded a score of 39 to secure the cup from, in second place, previous winner Vernon Ruffle and Bob Webber in third both on 38, but split by countback.

Both Ray and Vernon enjoyed a one shot cut to their respective handicaps.

On Monday, the Upper Crust Bakery stableford was won by emerging talent Bill Hayes who had already seen his handicap cut two shots last week, yet still posted an excellent 42 points this week to win comfortably by three points from Hugh Dorliac on 39 and Paul Renken on 38. Unsurprisingly Bill saw that handicap receive a further cut to 30.

He also won the senior side comp with Dave Atkinson coming second with 41 and John White on 40, among the prizes.

