Ready for a new season at Ottery Bowling Club

Easter Sunday 2022 was a day to remember at Ottery St Mary Bowling Club because, after what seemed like an endless winter of rain and restrictions. that was the day that the new Bowling Season started.

However, during the winter the club did not hibernate, but regular Friday night skittles sessions took place in the clubhouse and there was more action in the daytime, when short mat bowls could be played in the main social area.

Other social activities included quizzes, and a bring and buy sale in aid of the Ukraine fundraising campaign was held in April, when over £350 was raised by the members.

However, nothing compares to actually being out on the well-tended green, enjoying the fresh air, the sounds of spring and playing the first match of the season. The new Club President Norman Lawrence duly performed the honours.

Over 40 members enjoyed the sunshine by playing a series of friendly games. As usual, the laughter and banter could probably be heard from the cricket ground, as old friendships were renewed and the ever-present friendly rivalry was revived. The winners of the day proved to be a selection of the young, the not so young and a senior statesman, as Ryan Seers, Carl Gilleard and Tony Luff came out as the top team.

Now that the season has started, the club nights will be recommencing on Friday, April 22 at 6.30pm, when anyone can come along to try out the game, assisted by qualified coaches, In addition, the club will be holding an open day on Friday, May 6 from 2pm until 8pm. Everyone is welcome, but we do ask that you bring a pair of flat shoes with you. A sense of humour would also help! Please do call me on 01404 822071 to make further enquiries, and I will also be at the clubhouse on both occasions to welcome you.

Bowls is a wonderful sport, a great way to stay active and meet new people. Come and give it a try.

Clive Russell

Ottery St Mary Bowling Club

Club President Norman Lawrence launches the new season - Credit: Clive Russell



