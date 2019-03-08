Results go the right way for Ottery D as they ensure promotion despite defeat

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 08:12 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:14 06 September 2019

Action from the St Mary Bowls Club’s 2019 Finals Day. Picture: OSMBC

Action from the St Mary Bowls Club's 2019 Finals Day. Picture: OSMBC

Archant

Ottery D will be playing their bowls in a higher division next season despite losing at home to Chagford, writes Michael Smith.

Action from the Ottery St Mary Bowls Club's 2019 Finals Day. Picture: OSMBC

To begin the week Ottery welcomed Bitton Park with the hosts proving too strong, winning 107-83 and by four rinks to one. The best Ottery rink was Celia Russell, Richard Bland and skip Andrew Evans winning 26-8.

In the Men's Over 60's League with the A & B Teams fate already decided, the D team needed to win at home to Chagford to make sure of promotion and the possible top spot - they lost on both rinks but in spite of this, due to other results going their way, have secured promotion to Division 6.

To win the division outright will depend on the final game of the season between Belmont B and of all teams, Ottery C!

Last weekend was the culmination of the internal competitions.

Finalists at the 2019 Ottery St Mary Bowls Club's 2019 Finals Day. Picture: OSMBC

In the Ladies section Shirley Fewtrell had a clean sweep winning both the Two Woods Singles and the Four Woods Singles and also the Ladies Pairs with Sheila Taylor albeit due to the late withdrawal of one of the other finalists.

In the Mens Section Steve Hall won both the 2 Woods and 4 Woods Singles, with Chris Hawke & Mike Smith taking the Pairs.

Steve was also successful in the Open category winning the 3 Woods Singles.

Richard Bland won the Open 4 Woods Singles and so becomes this year's club champion, Richard was also part of the Mixed Triples winning team with Richard Chapple and Marion Kelsey.

Finalists at Ottery St Mary Bowls Club Finals Day. Picture: OSMBC

In the other Open Singles competition, Ryan Seers won his first singles in the club taking the Otter Trophy, which is open to those players who have not won a singles competition.

In the Fred Burgess Cup, which is for players in their first two years of playing - Mike Cozens was triumphant.

Finally in the mixed pairs events Gail Hawke and Kevin Vernon took the Maurice Jennings Trophy and Chris & Gail Hawke triumphed in the Nominated Mixed Pairs.

To end the week Ottery played host to another Devon County match, this time a mixed County side took on Somerset's mixed team.

Action from Finals Day at Ottery St Mary Bowls Club. Picture OSMBC

The Devon side included six players from Ottery St Mary and, although narrowly losing the match, Ottery's players had the highest winning rink with Sharon Kenny, Mike Smith, Gail Hawke and skip John Pethick winning 33-12.

Ottery St Mary Bowls Club's 2019 club champion Richard Bland with runner-up Eileen Burston. Picture: OSMBC

Finalists at the 2019 Ottery St Mary Bowls Club's 2019 Finals Day. Picture: OSMBC

