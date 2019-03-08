Richard Seaver strikes again! Friday stableford success for the second month in a row

The presentation of the George Meadows Trophy, (Left to right) Matt Bavington, Sidmouth Golf Club captain Colin Macklin presenting the trophy, Alex Duckworth and Moray Bosence. Picture SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB Archant

Richard Seaver strikes again! He won the well-attended Friday Stableford for the second week in a row earlier this month with an improved score of 39, writes Hugh Dorliac.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Seavers returned a score that was one better than his nearest rivals, Neil Holland and Chris M Roberts, both on 38 points.

Last Friday’s Stableford was a quieter affair with some inclement weather prevailing, but among those going out early in the day was Tony Stoyle, winning with 36 from Steve Crabb on countback. Bruce Harcourt was surprised to find himself in third with a hard won, but modest score of 31.

The annual, albeit much delayed, George Meadows Trophy was competed for on Sunday, with teams of three playing a medal round with just one score to count per hole.

A late entry team of long-hitters, consisting of Matt Bavington, Alex Duckworth and Moray Bosence, went out last and came in first with an impressive 53, some 13 shots better than par!

In second place, with 55, were Jim Anderton, Graham Davies and Jeremy Holden, who had gone off in front of the field and had sat and waited to see if theirs was a winning score. Inevitably, they were pipped at the post.

In third place, with 57, were Geoff Lory, Vernon Ruffle and Martin Crockett.

This week there was better weather for the Stableford competition. The usual suspects were in the frame and the leaderboard showed Neil Holland on 41, just beating Jonathan Lee on 40, with Nick Gingell coming in third with 37.