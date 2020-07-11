Rosalie Warren Trophy success for Sidmouth Academy graduate Hilary Tutcher

The second Wednesday of July saw the largest field of the season so far as 42 ladies competed for the Rosalie Warren Trophy, writes Angela Coles.

This is a stableford competition played in order to raise funds for the Macmillan Cancer Charity.

The winner of the trophy with a great score of 39 points, was Hilary Tutcher.

Hilary came through the Academy last year and this was her first competition entry! Thanks, must go to our club professional Ross Troake for all his hard work in making the Academy such a success as week by week we are seeing our Academy Graduates regularly in the prizes!

Sheila Tallon showed a welcome return to form to take the runner up spot with 38 points just beating our ladies’ captain, Penny Lyne on the back six! All three ladies received a handicap reduction.

Three twos were scored and all were recorded on the 11th hole; scored by Sheila Faulkner, Penny Lyne and Gill Johnson.

After their game the ladies were pleased to be able to enjoy drinks and refreshments in the clubhouse for the first time since lockdown restrictions were eased.