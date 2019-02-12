Rowson strike fires SOHC ladies into thick of the Sedgemoor Two title race

Sidmouth and Ottery A at home to Okehampton. Ref shsp 08-17TI 7448. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club ladies’ 2nd XI recorded arguably their ‘result of the season’ as they became the first team this season to inflict a defeat on table-topping Weston-super-Mare.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

What’s more, the single goal success means that SOHC now sport the Sedgemoor Division Two’s only unbeaten record and, with just three points between the two sides at the top of the table, with each having four games to play, the race for the top honour is clearly ‘going to the wire’.

The only goal of the contest was scored following a short corner with Anna Rowson rifling the ball home. Thereafter it was a case of the whole team contributing to a splendid all-round performance which, at both ends of the pitch, showed discipline, patience and no small measure of quality. Tomorrow (Saturday) the SOHC ladies entertain ECVH II, who currently sit third, immediately below SOHC, but 10 points back. When the sides met in November they shared two goals, but SOHC will be looking to win this return and keep the pressure on table-topping Weston-super-Mare, who travel to fifth placed Winscombe. After this weekend’s matches, both SOHC and Weston will have three games left and they are:

March 16: Minehead II v SOHC and Weston-super-Mare v Taunton Vale V

March 23: SOHC v Taw Valley II and Taunton CS II v Weston-super-Mare

March 30: White Eagles III v SOHC and ECVH II v Weston-super-Mare