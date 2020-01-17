Advanced search

Rudolph stars as SOHC men's 1st XI start second half of campaign with away win

PUBLISHED: 11:12 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:12 17 January 2020

SOHC men in action. Picture: Andrew Coley

SOHC men in action. Picture: Andrew Coley

Archant

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) men's 1st XI made a winning start to the second half of the Conference South campaign with a 4-2 win at basement side Westbury & UB A.

Having shared eight goals with the opposition when the sides met in East Devon on the opening day of the season, SOHC were keen to launch their post festive break action with a victory and the opening goal owed much to the stick skills of Jack Ellison as he set up the chance for Jonathan Hext to drill the ball home from the edge of the D.

The lead was doubled when George Powell created a situation that saw him ultimately round the home glovesman in a one-on-one and roll the ball into an empty net. The loss of defender Eddie Rudolph had a bad impact on the side and the home team hit back with a brace of goals to level things up.

That's how it remained as the game approached its final quarter, but SOHC ended the contest as they had begun it, on the front foot and the points were sealed by a stunning finish from Max Moore and a more regulation 'goal' from Nick Mansfield.

So, a 4-2 success in game 11 of the Conference South campaign, a fourth win of the season so far and it leaves SOHC sitting sixth on 15 points.

It was young Eddie Rudolph who took the Man of the Match honours for another assured display in the SOHC defence.

Next up is Saturday's (January 18) trip to a PGSOB side they defeated 3-2 at home on matchday two of the season.

Saturday's hosts sit one place above SOHC in the table with 19 points from 10 games so far.

Most Read

Sidmouth’s Paper Moon card shop enters new phase with change of owner

Kristina Narmontaite, the new owner of Paper Moon, being handed the keys by former owners Jo and Martin Johnstone. Ref shs 02 20TI 7085. Picture: Terry Ife

Tree comes down, blocking road near Ottery

PCSO Steve Trail at the scene of the incident. Picture: Ottery St Mary police

Exmouth man accused of Newton Poppleford murder remanded in custody

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Glass sea defences to be tested as beach management plan work continues

A glass panel will be installed on the existing sea wall to test it. Picture: Googel/East Devon District Council

No power to the people: some Ottery customers unable to use British Gas’s electricity pre-payment machines

People using electricity pre-payment keys for British Gas were unable to top up their credit in Ottery. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

Sidmouth’s Paper Moon card shop enters new phase with change of owner

Kristina Narmontaite, the new owner of Paper Moon, being handed the keys by former owners Jo and Martin Johnstone. Ref shs 02 20TI 7085. Picture: Terry Ife

Tree comes down, blocking road near Ottery

PCSO Steve Trail at the scene of the incident. Picture: Ottery St Mary police

Exmouth man accused of Newton Poppleford murder remanded in custody

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Glass sea defences to be tested as beach management plan work continues

A glass panel will be installed on the existing sea wall to test it. Picture: Googel/East Devon District Council

No power to the people: some Ottery customers unable to use British Gas’s electricity pre-payment machines

People using electricity pre-payment keys for British Gas were unable to top up their credit in Ottery. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth searching for new striker in bid for survival

The corner flag at Sidmouth Town. Picture: Sidmouth Town Football Club

Mixed fortunes for SOHC men’s third and fourth XIs

Mercan try double as Sidmouth U16s book Fishermans Cup last four berth

Action from the Sidmouth U16s Fishermans Cup win over Devonport Services. Picture: SRFC

Tipton St John hit 10 defeats for the season after Bow AAC defeat

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Rudolph stars as SOHC men’s 1st XI start second half of campaign with away win

SOHC men in action. Picture: Andrew Coley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists