Rudolph stars as SOHC men's 1st XI start second half of campaign with away win

SOHC men in action. Picture: Andrew Coley Archant

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) men's 1st XI made a winning start to the second half of the Conference South campaign with a 4-2 win at basement side Westbury & UB A.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Having shared eight goals with the opposition when the sides met in East Devon on the opening day of the season, SOHC were keen to launch their post festive break action with a victory and the opening goal owed much to the stick skills of Jack Ellison as he set up the chance for Jonathan Hext to drill the ball home from the edge of the D.

The lead was doubled when George Powell created a situation that saw him ultimately round the home glovesman in a one-on-one and roll the ball into an empty net. The loss of defender Eddie Rudolph had a bad impact on the side and the home team hit back with a brace of goals to level things up.

That's how it remained as the game approached its final quarter, but SOHC ended the contest as they had begun it, on the front foot and the points were sealed by a stunning finish from Max Moore and a more regulation 'goal' from Nick Mansfield.

So, a 4-2 success in game 11 of the Conference South campaign, a fourth win of the season so far and it leaves SOHC sitting sixth on 15 points.

It was young Eddie Rudolph who took the Man of the Match honours for another assured display in the SOHC defence.

Next up is Saturday's (January 18) trip to a PGSOB side they defeated 3-2 at home on matchday two of the season.

Saturday's hosts sit one place above SOHC in the table with 19 points from 10 games so far.