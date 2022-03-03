Rugby at HQ and the ongoing drama of England vs Wales

Freddie Steward of England Rugby challenges for the high ball with with Josh Adams of Wales and Alex Cuthbert of Wales during the Six Nations Championship match between England and Wales at Twickenham Stadium, Twickenham, London on February 26th 2021. - PHOTO: Phil Mingo/PPAUK - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

It’s doesn’t get much bigger than England vs Wales in the Six Nations. For a great deal of Welsh supporters, beating England is everything, and a lot will be disappointed at the result on the weekend.

This was my first experience of an international at HQ, and quite some experience it was. Everything was hyped up, and the excitement was palpable. The atmosphere at Twickenham was fantastic, and as expected a good level of friendly rivalry. The result left a huge amount of talking points and mainly focused around how both sides could have such contradictory 1st and 2nd halves.

The writing seemed on the wall for Wales after the first forty, only for England to step off their throat and allow Wales momentum and confidence. Another five minutes on that game and I would expect Wales to have got the victory.

Neither side have convinced me enough to say they can get near the rampant French team, who are being touted as the best in a generation and possibly the best in the world right now. A team playing some truly fluid rugby with threats everywhere.

Plenty of rugby to be enjoyed, even though Sidmouth first-team have had a two-week break. The seconds have had a good few run-outs and some cracking performances, solidifying themselves in the Devon Merit Table against some tough opposition.

The 1st XV are back at it this week with a trip to Thornbury, another high-flying team in the league, and both sides having plenty to play for. It should be a juicy fixture, with our boys on good form following the latest win down in St. Austell.

With six games remaining, three at home and three away, and some cracking home fixture vs Bridgwater and Crediton, it’s exciting to look at where we can finish this year, and it would be some just reward for the amount of hard work put in to this point.

Finishing as high as possible is a clear focus for me as a coach, and when the league’s restructure, Sidmouth can sit in a space where they deserve to be.

Alex Cuthbert of Wales beats the tackle from Jack Nowell of England Rugby and Alex Dombrandt of England Rugby during the Six Nations Championship match between England and Wales at Twickenham Stadium, Twickenham, London on February 26th 2021. - PHOTO: Phil Mingo/PPAUK - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK



