Rugby round up from East and Mid Devon region

Topsham clinched promotion from the Tribute South West League Cornwall/Devon Division with two games to spare, but only after a dramatic late 22-20 win over Devon rivals Cullompton in front of another large crowd at the Bonfire Field.

Cullompton made the hosts fight all the way for the victory they needed to make certain of Western Counties level rugby for the first time next season.

It took a 75th minute try by Rafael Zappia and James Mattin's conversion to snatch what would have been an upset win from Cullompton's grasp.

Topsham - their Ladies also beat Devonport Services 34-7 in a great weekend for the club - now trail Pirates Amateurs by two points ahead of two final home games, against Hayle this Saturday and Liskeard/Looe on April 23.

Premier Division Exmouth could not dent Hornets' 100% home record at Weston. Down 19-0 early on, the Cockles (5th) pulled back to 19-15 before Hornets pulled away in the second half to win 62-22.

Exeter University, who host joint-bottom side Okehampton on Saturday, have 106pts, from Old Redcliffians 104 and Hornets 101.

In South West One. it was Crediton celebrating at Blackmore after beating mid-table rivals Sidmouth 39-35 in another see-saw affair. Crediton's Ladies also beat Teignmouth to clinch their SW West title.

Honiton will not go winless in Western Counties West this season! Bottom of the table, they were 21-19 down at half-time, but upset Paignton 35-31 at Queen's Park with a late try and conversion to register their first victory of the campaign.

Tiverton honoured long-serving Tom Heard's final home appearance for the club with a 38-35 win over fourth-placed Burnham-on-Sea at Bolham Road.

Heard was named man-of-the-match after scoring a try, but Mike Butt also crossed three times and George Whiting once, with 13 more points coming from Callum Stone and Jack Sampson.

This Saturday's league fixtures include: Premier - Exmouth v Ivybridge; SW One - Devonport Services v Sidmouth, Crediton v St Austell, Wellington v Newent; W Cos West - Chard v Tiverton, Honiton v Penryn; Cornwall/Devon - Topsham v Hayle, Withycombe v Pirates Amateurs (2.30pm), Cullompton v Torquay Athletic.