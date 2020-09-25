Bessies Badgers take the honours in rugby club ‘re-opening’ competition

Luke Bess, captain of Bessies Badgers being presented with the winners trophy after his team' success in the Sidmouth RFC tournament sponsored by Fords South West and contested at the club's Blackmore home. Presenting the trophy is Fords South West director David Salter. Picture: SRFC Archant

Following the successful youth touch rugby tournament held as part of the Sidmouth Rugby Club re-opening events, it was the turn of the seniors to join the colts for a tournament last weekend sponsored by Fords South West, writes Terry O’Brien.

Luke Bess picked up his second trophy in consecutive weeks, adding this to the somewhat more prestigious Tolchards Devon League Premier East title, as he led his team, Bessie’s Badgers, to victory.

About 50 players made up four teams playing 10-a-side touch rugby on a three-quarter size pitch in a round robin league format with the top two sides playing off in the final.

With the current restrictions on contact, touch rugby has played a major part in training sessions overseen by head coach Phil Dolman and assistant Jack Yeandle.

The result is a skillful, high-paced game which provides a stern test for the cardiovascular system.

Just as importantly it is very entertaining for the spectator without the need to understand the complex laws and darker arts of the full contact game. All with the bar open and food on sale.

In the final, Bessie’s Badgers defeated the Colts to win the Ford’s trophy presented by Fords South West director David Salter.

There will be more touch rugby on show at the Blackmore Field on Saturday (September 26) starting at 2pm as our players prepare for their first inter-club encounter.

A triangular competition has been arranged with Crediton and Tiverton with a session at each venue during October.

Sidmouth will host their section competition on Saturday, October 17.