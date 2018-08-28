Advanced search

Boxing Day game at Sidmouth RFC

PUBLISHED: 08:40 21 December 2018

Sidmouth at home to Kingsbridge. shsp 49 18TI 6063. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Sidmouth were without action for either the 1st XV or 2nd XV on a soggy third Saturday of December with both matches falling to waterlogged pitches.

This coming Saturday (December 22) there’s no fixture at the Blackmore, but the club are keen to point out that the clubhouse will be open to show the Exeter Chiefs versus Saracens match on the big screen television.

The bar will be open from 2pm and kick-off is 3pm. As ever, non-members will be made very welcome.

In terms of the next action at the Blackmore, it’s the annual Boxing Day game between the club and a President’s XV with the action getting underway from 2.30pm.

