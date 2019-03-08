Advanced search

Chiefs cap league and cup double with end-of-season awards night

PUBLISHED: 10:56 02 June 2019

Sidmouth RFC Presentation 2019 and the 1st team players player of the year award. Picture SRFC

Sidmouth RFC Presentation 2019 and the 1st team players player of the year award. Picture SRFC

Archant

With the Chiefs having won the league and cup double, and the Quins their merit table, there was much to celebrate.

Sidmouth RFC Presentation 2019 and the club person of the year award. Picture SRFCSidmouth RFC Presentation 2019 and the club person of the year award. Picture SRFC

The players and staff enjoyed a three course dinner before club president Terry O'Brien and coaches Phil Dolman and Mitch Lees presented the awards.

Luke Wells-Burr was named the 1st XI Player of the Year and Players' Player while the Most Improved Player was Ollie Derryman.

Sidmouth RFC Presentation 2019 and the 1st team patrons player of the year award. Picture SRFCSidmouth RFC Presentation 2019 and the 1st team patrons player of the year award. Picture SRFC

In the second team, Tom Butler was crowned Player of the Year as Kade Hayman received Player's Player.

Neil Barratt was named Clubman and Carl Burrows received the Coaches' Award.

Other awards presented on the night were Clubperson of the Year which went to Kerin Hamill, the Tug Wilson Cup was given to Ollie Derryman and the Terry Marriott Trophy which is awarded to the club patrons' Player of the Year went to Josh Bess.

