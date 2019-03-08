Chiefs rack up eight tries in outstanding victory at Newent

Sidmouth Chiefs continued in the form they showed the previous week as they chalked up an eight try victory at Newent, writes Terry O'Brien.

The home side's disciplinary problems were a contributory factor, but the Chiefs were already 21 points to the good before the first card was issued.

New prop Franck Friconnet opened the scoring after five minutes, when he drove over from a ruck near the line.

The position was created by a Cian Warren run into the 22 on the end of a slick handling move. Dan Retter added the conversion.

Try number two midway through the half came from a scrum in front of the Newent posts.

Peli Vea broke from the base and linked with Cameron Grainger. The scrum half drew in the winger to give Zac Bess a clear run to the line. Dan Retter converted from wide out.

Franck Friconnet was in the action again. This time as provider. A powerful 30 metres run from halfway set up Rabbie Hansford for a run in under the posts.

Newent's best spell on attack produced a lineout close to the Sidmouth line. The Chiefs held the attempted catch-and-drive and as the maul broke up the referee spotted a punch thrown by the home number five, who was shown the red card.

There were no further scores before the half-time whistle.

With the Chiefs attacking strongly after the restart, the Newent number six was yellow carded for an offence at a ruck and three minutes later the number eight followed him to the sin bin for a similar offence.

Despite spirited defence by the remaining Newent players, the Chiefs took advantage of the extra three men scoring two tries. Cameron Grainger sniped over from the ruck near the line. Then Haydon Down finished off a handling move up the left as Newent ran out of defenders. Both tries were converted.

Newent continued to defend with great determination but ran out of steam in the final quarter and the Chiefs added three more tries. Luke Bess was set up for a run up the right wing. His inside pass found Tom Hodge in support to finish the move off.

Franck Friconnet capped an influential game with a powerful 30 metre run to score his second try, which was converted.

The final try was a carbon copy of the sixth. This time Luke Bess was the beneficiary of his brother's inside pass.

The Chiefs look to continue their climb up the table when Newton Abbot make a welcome return to the Blackmore Field for a Devon derby after several years in the upper levels of the league structure. The kick-off is at 3pm.

The Quins are also at home, playing Bideford 2nds at Sidford kicking off at 3pm.

The Colts travel to Brixham.