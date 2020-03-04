Chiefs score three top quality tries as they complete the double over North Petherton

Chiefs score three top quality tries as they complete the double over North Petherton

With the Blackmore Field waterlogged, Sidmouth switched their Tribute South West One West meeting with North Petherton to the pitch at Sidford where a heavy shower midway through added to the problems caused by a slippery surface and a swirling cross wind, writes Terry O'Brien.

Despite the conditions, the Chiefs produced three top quality tries to complete the double over their Somerset opponents, following up their early November Friday night 23-19 success in Somerset with a 22-8 win with a strong defensive effort that played a big part in what was an eventual comfortable win.

The Sidmouth failed to control the ball from the kick-off yielding the early initiative to the visitors. A good handling move was only stopped a few metres from the line, but North Petherton conceded a penalty at the resulting ruck allowing the Chiefs to clear upfield. A few minutes later they took the lead with a well-constructed move by the backs following a scrum on the opposing ten metre line, which created an overlap for Cian Warren to score in the left corner.

Dan Retter kicked the conversion from the touchline. The Chiefs continued to have the better of play and added a second try midway through the half.

Sam Meadham fielded a clearance kick on his own ten metre line to start a handling move up the left. Four passes later he was in the move for a second time to give the scoring pass to George Locke. The try was unconverted. A well-judged kick forced the Chiefs to concede a five-metre scrum. The next five minutes were played out along the Sidmouth five metre line as North Petherton laid siege. The defensive line remained un-breached until a turnover enabled them to clear the ball into touch.

North Petherton continued to have the better of things during the final ten minutes of the half without threatening to cross the try line. However, they were rewarded with a penalty kicked in injury time. Eight minutes after the restart, a moment of individual brilliance from Luke Wells-Burr gave his side a more comfortable lead. He received the ball on the opposition 22 in an unpromising situation but left four opponents in his wake on the way to the line. Dan Retter converted to open up a 16-point gap. A sweeping move involving backs and forwards seemed likely to end in a bonus point fourth try until a North Petherton played killed the ball in a ruck in front of his own posts. He was shown the yellow card and Dan Retter kicked the three points.

As under foot condition deteriorated, neither side could gain an initiative in the closing stages until the North Petherton number eight intercepted on the Sidmouth 22 and galloped over for a welldeserved consolation try in injury time. On Saturday the Chiefs entertain third placed Thornbury kicking off at 3pm.

The Quins travel to play Exeter Engineers. The Colts play Exmouth Colts at Sidford with a 3pm kick off.