Exeter Chiefs chairman ‘overwhelmed’ by support shown from Chiefs fans

Exeter Rugby Club chairman and chief executive, Tony Rowe OBE, says he has been overwhelmed by the support already shown by the club’s season ticket holders during the current COVID-19 pandemic, writes Mark Stevens.

With no rugby played since the Chiefs defeated local rivals Bath at Sandy Park back in mid-March, it’s proved a testing period for everyone as they look to get to grips with the crisis that has struck all corners of the world.

Thankfully, there appears to be a glimmer of light for all clubs, including the Chiefs, with a proposed restart date of Saturday, August 15.

Whilst it seems likely that supporters will not be in attendance for that return to action, many Chiefs season ticket holders have already pledged their backing to the club by stating they will in fact gift the remainder of their 2019/20 ticket back to the club as it looks to battle its way through these challenging, economical times.

“As I thought, the Chiefs family have shown their true colours during these tough and testing times for all of us,” said Mr Rowe. “Already our ticketing department have received many messages of support – including lots of responses that indicate that supporters are willing to gift the remaining funds from this year’s season ticket back to the club.

“With the club not having staged a fixture since the Bath game in March, plus Sandy Park itself being shut to all activities, it has meant our business has generated very little income, but at the same time many of our outgoings have remained the same.

“I won’t lie, it’s incredibly tough for all of us. Trying to find more than one million pounds a month is far from easy, so the support shown by our very loyal fanbase is incredible and it really is helping us getting through what is a very rocky road.”

As a way of thanking those season ticket holders who have already contacted us or who are thinking of donating the remainder of their ticket to the club, as from next season they will all be listed as a player sponsor for one of Rob Baxter’s first-team squad.

They will also have their names published on the club website and match-day programme, as well as seeing their names adorned on the match-day screens and inside one of the club’s bars.

Details of how supporters can donate to the club will be published in full in the coming days. Other options of crediting your match ticket over to next season – or claiming a full refund will also be released once fixtures have been confirmed by Premiership Rugby.