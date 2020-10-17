Exeter Chiefs in Champions Cup final action - which channel is the TV coverage on?

Today is THE day for Exeter Chiefs and all their supporters as the Sandy Park men play in the biggest game of their 149-year history when they take on Racing 92 in the Champions Cup.

In terms of team news for the big game, the Chiefs have been able to name Jack Nowell after the England man missed the Premiership semi-final win over Bath last weekend. In one other change, Ollie Devoto misses out for a midfield berth to Ian Whitten.

The Champions Cup final is being played at the same ground that, back in 2010, the Chiefs defeated Bristol to gain promotion to the Premier Division in the play-off final.

The Chiefs head coach is Rob Baxter who has been in the hot seat since 2009 and so has masterminded the entire meteoric rise of the club from

Exeter Chiefs are the only club to win the top four tiers of English rugby, winning the Premiership in 2017 the RFU Championship in 2010 the National League One in 1997 and the National League Two South in 1996.

The Chiefs also won the Anglo-Welsh Cup twice, most recently in 2018.

Some interesting facts...

Today’s final is the eighth meeting between an English club and a French club and, to date, English teams lead by five wins to two.

The Chiefs will be playing in their first final while Racing will take to the pitch for their third final in five years, but they have lost their other two appearances and so whoever wins the match will be the 12th different team to win the trophy.

In terms of the players taking part, it is Racing player Virimi Vakatawa who tops the tournament statistics categories in clean breaks (16) and defenders beaten (48) while Exeter’s Dave Ewers has made the most tackles in the tournament this season with 118.

The big match kicks off at 4.45pm and is being televised by both BT sport and Channel 4. Coverage begins on BT Sport Two at 4pm and Channel 4 at 4.15pm.

The cup final teams:

Exeter: Hogg; Nowell, Slade, Whitten, O’Flaherty; J Simmonds (capt), Maunder; Hepburn, Cowan-Dickie, Williams, Gray, Hill, Ewers, Vermeulen, S Simmonds. Replacements: Yeandle, Moon, Francis, Skinner, Kirsten, Hidalgo-Clyne, Steenson, Devoto.

Racing 92: Zebo; Dupichot, Vakatawa, Chavancy (capt), Imhoff; Russell, Iribaren; Ben Arous, Chat, Colombe, Le Roux, Bird, Lauret, Sanconnie, Claassen. Replacements: Baubigny, Kolingar, Oz, Ryan, Palu, Machenaud, Klemenczak, Beale.