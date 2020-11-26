Trophies on display for Exeter Chiefs

Exeter Chiefs win the Heineken Champions cup final match against Racing 92 at Ashton Gate, Bristol. Photo: Phil Mingo/PPAUK Exeter Chiefs win the Heineken Champions cup final match against Racing 92 at Ashton Gate, Bristol. Photo: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

Exeter Chiefs Rugby Club’s Heineken Champions Cup and Gallagher Premiership Cup have been on display at Exeter Cathedral.

The newly-won trophies took pride of place in the historic building for a five-day residency.

The display comes fresh from their historic double victory – winning the European title on 17 October, then the Gallagher Premiership title just seven days later.

The Chiefs famously defeated Racing 92 in a thrilling European Final, withstanding a late fighback to win the ultimate prize in rugby. The Premiership title was secured with a 19-13 success over Wasps.

The Chiefs’ chairman and chief executive Tony Rowe OBE wanted to thank the people of Exeter for their support.

“We are all incredibly proud of the team’s achievements this year. But we all know that we would not have reached this point without the ongoing support of the people of Exeter and faithful fans from further afield.

“So, offering everyone the chance to see the trophies in the heart of the city, at the Cathedral, was one way of sharing this victory with them all,” said Mr Rowe.

For the Dean of Exeter, the Very Revd Jonathan Greener, Exeter Cathedral provided the perfect setting.

“Exeter Cathedral is here for the people of Devon, through both difficult and joyful times,” he said. “The incredible achievements of Exeter Chiefs is a much-needed cause for celebration, and we were delighted to be able to host that celebration in the centre of Exeter.”

The Cathedral followed national guidelines to keep the building Covid secure.

Fans will have a second chance to view the trophies at two special events next month.

The club is planning a new pop-up restaurant at Sandy Park on Tuesday, December 8 (5pm–10pm) and Wednesday, December 9 (5pm–10pm). Both trophies will be on display on the nights. Tables are available for six people, with places priced at £100 per person.

Guests will be asked to adhere to all Covid-19 guidelines and protocols, and to agree to the Covid-19 Code of Conduct. For more information, visit the club website.