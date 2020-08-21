Exeter Chiefs Women’s side sign Spanish international duo

Rugby ball.

Head coach Susie Appleby has kept her promise about bringing international stars to the newly-formed Exeter Chiefs Women’s side with the news of the signing of Spanish international duo Patricia Garcia and Laura Delgado.

The two Spanish internationals arrive just 24 hours after Appleby announced the arrival of highly-rated Dutch international Linde van der Velden.

In what will be the club’s debut season in the Premier 15s, Appleby has been working tirelessly – even amidst the Covid-19 pandemic – to piece together a squad she is confident will be able to challenge next season.

Scrum-half Garcia and prop Delgado, who are both 30 years old, are the latest additions to Appleby’s grand plan, which over the coming days and weeks is set to reveal further new arrivals in Devon.

“Patricia is a wonderful player and a wonderful person who I’ve come across many times on the sevens circuit over the years,” said Appleby.

“Her experience of playing both sevens and 15s is key and I know she will bring so many great attributes to the squad.

“When I look at her and the age she is, I really think she’s right in the prime of her career. What she will bring in terms of her control, her skill-set, and the tempo in which she likes to play the game, I’ve no doubt she will be a real asset to us.”

Equally, Appleby is delighted to have acquired the services of Garcia’s international team-mate Delgado, who herself already has experience of playing in the Premier 15s, having previously featured for Darlington Mowden Park.

“Bimba [Delgado], like Patricia, is another who comes to us with some great experience behind her,” added Appleby.

“Not only has she played in the Premier 15s in the past, but she’s captained her country, and the fact she can play either side of the front row is a huge bonus.

“Having both of them on board, alongside some of the other names we’ve yet to announce, I think people will really get to see the quality of the squad we’re starting to piece together here.”