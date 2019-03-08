Advanced search

Friconnet try and Retter conversion seals Sidmouth Chiefs floodlit win at North Petherton

PUBLISHED: 19:10 09 November 2019 | UPDATED: 19:10 09 November 2019

Sidmouth Chiefs win at home to Newton Abbot by 32 points to 9. Ref shsp 44 19TI 2755. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Chiefs win at home to Newton Abbot by 32 points to 9. Ref shsp 44 19TI 2755. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Sidmouth Chiefs continued their move up the league table with a first-ever win at North Petherton in a match played on Friday night under floodlights, writes Terry O'Brien.

Sidmouth Chiefs win at home to Newton Abbot by 32 points to 9. Ref shsp 44 19TI 2758. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Chiefs win at home to Newton Abbot by 32 points to 9. Ref shsp 44 19TI 2758. Picture: Terry Ife

A good turn out of Sidmouth supporters help nullify the distinct home advantage as the Chiefs recorded a splendid 23-19 success.

After a bright start, the Chiefs were guilty of a high penalty count, which handed the initiative to the home side. Clearly the right words were spoken at half time.

Discipline was restored and with it they regained control of proceedings apart from a brain-fart induced aberration deep into injury-time.

The Chiefs kicked off in good conditions and went straight on the attack. With play confined to the North Petherton half, they retained possession well through several phases until the defence was stretched. The ball was moved swiftly along the back line for Luke Wells-Burr to profit from the overlap with a try in the corner. The conversion attempt was unsuccessful.

North Petherton showed that they could also keep possession well through the phases inducing the Chiefs to concede penalties. One of these was kicked for a lineout in the corner. They worked a peel around the back, which was well supported and the number four finished off with a converted try under the posts.

On a rare visit into opposition territory on the half hour, Luke Bess executed a classical outside break from a scrum. He was eventually stopped close to the line, but Ollie Pyne was on hand to finish the move off. The try was unconverted.

The Chiefs were forced to defend for the remainder of the half. North Petherton's persistence and good control of the ball was eventually rewarded with a try in injury time. The successful conversion gave them a 14-10 half-time lead.

With the Chiefs improved discipline play was evenly matched in the early stages of the second half, and they found a way to subdue the influential home number eight. They began to gain the upper hand and were rewarded midway through the half with a Dan Retter penalty.

From the restart kick, Rabbie Hansford launched himself on a powerful run from his own 22 into opposition territory. Tom Hodge was on hand to carry the move on. When he was stopped, North Petherton were penalised at the resulting ruck and Dan Retter kicked his side into a two-point lead.

With the Chiefs now in control, Francke Friconnet powered over after backs and forwards had combined to advance the ball to the line. Dan Retter's conversion left North Petherton needing two scores.

The Chiefs kept control until the referee indicated that time was up. An attempt to kick the ball out of play to end the match went badly awry, turning into a cross kick for the home winger. He was stopped but the ball was moved to an overlap for the number six to score a try to earn his side a bonus point.

On Saturday (November 16) the Chiefs travel to Thornbury.

At Blackmore, the Quins entertain North Tawton 2nds. The kick off is at 2.30pm. The colts travel to play Plymstock Albion Oaks.

Most Read

Man dies after car goes over cliff in Sidmouth

Peak Hill Road. Picture: Terry Ife

Car goes over cliff in Sidmouth

Emergency services are on the scene. Picture: Ian Lange

Man who died after car went over Sidmouth cliffs formally identified

The scene in Sidmouth involving a car that fell from the cliff top. Ref shs 45 19TI 3510. Picture: Terry Ife

Tar Barrel organisers ‘disappointed’ as crowds avoid car parks

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Sidmouth cliff death ‘not suspicious’

The scene in Sidmouth involving a car that fell from the cliff top. Ref shs 45 19TI 3508. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Man dies after car goes over cliff in Sidmouth

Peak Hill Road. Picture: Terry Ife

Car goes over cliff in Sidmouth

Emergency services are on the scene. Picture: Ian Lange

Man who died after car went over Sidmouth cliffs formally identified

The scene in Sidmouth involving a car that fell from the cliff top. Ref shs 45 19TI 3510. Picture: Terry Ife

Tar Barrel organisers ‘disappointed’ as crowds avoid car parks

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Sidmouth cliff death ‘not suspicious’

The scene in Sidmouth involving a car that fell from the cliff top. Ref shs 45 19TI 3508. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Town’s home meeting with Elmore is washed out

A waterlogged football pitch

Friconnet try and Retter conversion seals Sidmouth Chiefs floodlit win at North Petherton

Sidmouth Chiefs win at home to Newton Abbot by 32 points to 9. Ref shsp 44 19TI 2755. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Seniors beaten at Lyme Regis in final match of the season

Golf generic picture

Sidmouth ladies impress in Lane League success over Axminster

No caption needed.

Hotshots lead the way in the Honiton Netball League

Netball generic picture
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists