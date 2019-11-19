Huggins bags try double as Sidmouth U15 girls share spoils with Kingsbridge

Action from the Sidmouth U15 girls draw with Kingsbridge. Picture DOMINIC FRASER Dominic Fraser

Sidmouth Under-15 girls entertained Kingsbridge who pitched up in East Devon with limited numbers which means the home side had plenty of 'finishers' on the sidelines ready to join the action.

Sidmouth Under-15s in action. Picture DOMINIC FRASER Sidmouth Under-15s in action. Picture DOMINIC FRASER

However, after a compelling contest in which both sides held the lead, honours ended even.

Sidmouth skipper Annabelle Bird led her team into the action and the early exchanges were of the physical kind!

Both sides made progress towards the opposition 22, but equally, both defences proved strong and pushed them back!

Kingsbridge continued to play on the front foot and, despite some ferocious tackling from back rowers Lottie Reed, Ellie Monro Higgs and Ellie Wood, managed to be the first of the teams across the try line.

For the rest of the first half the action was condensed into the middle third of the pitch with neither side gaining traction.

After the break, Sidmouth changed their tactics and had fly half Abi Alner kicking long for Iris Huggins, Aimee Simpson and Charlotte Starr to chase.

This enabled Sidmouth to build pressure to such a degree that the backs, including Gina Craig, Rosie Moore, Sacha Markham and Ellie Hughes, saw plenty of ball and made good ground prior to Iris Huggins went over for the equaliser.

Kingsbridge responded well and pinned Sidmouth back in their 22 with the forwards including Amber Spence, Lucy Moore, Abi Hext and Lauren Provis tackling and rucking to hold their ground.

Sidmouth seized possession with a turnover and when the ball reached Daisy Grove, the scrum half off-loaded to Iris Huggins who then ran the length of the pitch to score a try that gave Sidmouth the lead for the first time in the contest.

Kingsbridge came back with a last minute try despite the best efforts of defenders Jess Perry and Sophie Patmore to draw what was a seriously close encounter between two well matched teams.