Huggins, Provis, Reed and Hext score tries as Under-15 girl's net double delight

Sidmouth Under-15 girls. Picture SIDMOUTH RFC Archant

Sidmouth Under-15s played host to Cullompton and a combined team comprising of players from Launceston, Bideford and South Molton.

Sidmouth first took on the combined team and the opposition made a powerful start, pushing the Sidmouth defence back towards the home try line.

However, the combined efforts of captain Annabelle Bird, Ellie Wood and Ellie Monro Higgs, stopped them short!

With the defence so organised, disciplined and solid, it gave the team the opportunity to venture forward and a Daisy Grove off-load released Iris Huggins to run past no fewer than four opposition players to open the scoring.

The combined team hit straight back, but again, impressive work from Ellie Hughes and Aimee Simpson kept them at arm's length while Tilly Wain set up the forward momentum to get back into the Launceston half.

Full back Amber Spence then collected the clearing kick and ran it back at the defence with Lauren Provis managing to cross the line to give Sidmouth a richly deserved 10-0 success.

Next up were Cullompton and a changed Sidmouth line-up were quickly into their stride. Lucy Moore, Chloe Luchetti and Jess Perry immediately played on the front foot and drove the Mid Devon team down the pitch!

The push was so powerful it took Sidmouth to the try line where Lottie Reed got the final touch and, with the try scored under the posts, up stepped Abi Alner to slot the penalty.

Cully hit back, but they were kept at arm's length by the collective efforts of Sophie Patmore, TT Maloney and Gina Craig, who all tackled impressively and, as play switched to the opposite end of the pitch, Abi Hext crossed for the team's second try to seal another 12-0 success.

Special mention must be made of the contribution Charlotte Starr, who turned up to play despite feeling under the weather and her selfless efforts epitomised the great teamwork this the Sidmouth U15 girls has through its ranks.